238. We are lights

Jesus tells us:You are the light of the world. A city set on a mountain cannot be hidden. Nor do they light a lamp and then put it under a bushel basket; it is set on a lampstand, where it gives light to all in the house. Just so, your light must shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your heavenly Father. Matthew, chapter 5, verses 14 to 16Our light shines when we’re good, when we live truly, we recognize what is beautiful, and we observe the reality. The light that shines in us is the Lord. With him, joy is shown.To be responsible for the faith and the light that dwells in us, giving glory to God, we live the mission that is proposed to us. God does not ask for more than what we can achieve, but he asks us to trust him. By giving glory to God by our agreement to his will, we also glorify him in the world.During the Pascal meal, the Wedding of the Lamb, the Eucharist, let’s ask Jesus to help us to clear and polish our light, so that it shines for the glory of God and for the salvation of the world.Let’s continue to nourish ourselves with the Word of God, to come to Mass, to live the sacraments in the Light of the Holy Spirit, to shine like the baptized believing that they are saved, to radiate the light of Jesus and to forgive. Forgiveness is the key to truth and peace in God.We know God’s will well. He wishes us to share his graces. All good deeds and charisms we freely receive, we’re invited to share them for free. Let’s ask the Holy Spirit in abundance so that he overflows in the meetings, in the visits, on all the people we meet.As the sun gains strength in the spring, we will see the Holy Spirit shine around us, thanks to our decision to open up.Book: Joy in heaven!Normand Thomas