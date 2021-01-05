COVID-19 Update: Regional NSW towns exposed; international flight crew concerns | 7NEWS. A number of regional New South Wales towns have been put on alert after a young man travelled thousands of … More





A number of regional New South Wales towns have been put on alert after a young man travelled thousands of kilometres through the state while unknowingly infectious with COVID-19; while Victoria is urging all states and territories to follow its lead and test international flight crew after a Qatar Airways flight attendant returned a positive result. Subscribe to 7NEWS for the latest video »



0:00 | The latest COVID-19 stats

1:22 | Regional NSW exposed to virus

2:45 | Overseas flight crew concerns

4:38 | First COVID vaccine doses on the way

6:21 | UK COVID concerns

7:03 | Infectious diseases expert Professor Peter Collignon

10:06 | Orange Mayor Reg Kidd

13:16 | Professor Julie Leask from the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance



