«William Byrd - Suspicion for 10 Voices»

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth I, England was a protestant country standing alone against formidable European and papal enemies. Fear of a Roman Catholic fifth column was rife. But when William Byrd, Elizabeth's favourite composer, is arrested and charged with placing secret papist messages within the music of the Chapel Royal, the court is shocked and panic takes hold among the recusant community.

Byrd's dense polyphony is dissected and decoded and it seems sedition is undeniable. But the composer has a powerful protector - one whom not even Walsingham dare countermand.

Starring Simon Russell Beale as Byrd and Anton Lesser as Walsingham.

(fictional) Radio-Drama . Composer William Byrd is charged with coding "papist" messages in the music of the Chapel Royal.