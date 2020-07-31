Rector of Archdiocesan Seminary Runs Off, Leaves Priesthood

Father Juan Carlos Marín, the rector of the Major Seminary of Concepción, Chile, has resigned and is leaving the priesthood.Concepción Archbishop Fernando Chomalí confirmed the information, "There is nothing more to say, a personal situation, he resigned and is at home. He resigned, he left and anything else you ask him" (ElMostrador.cl, July 30).A fortnight ago, Marín asked for a dispensation “for personal issues.” A successor has been named.The Red Laical de Concepción commented that there had been complaints about Marín's treatment of the students.