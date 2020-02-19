'A true Apostle': Cardinal Zen offers Mass in NYC, gives voice to the suffering Church

As the Catholic Church in China faces a severe crackdown resulting from the deal struck by the Vatican, Cardinal Joseph Zen arrived in North America to give voice to the millions of suffering … More

As the Catholic Church in China faces a severe crackdown resulting from the deal struck by the Vatican, Cardinal Joseph Zen arrived in North America to give voice to the millions of suffering Catholics. On Saturday, he was the special guest of the third annual Lepanto Conference in New York City, where he offered Mass on behalf of the suffering Church. It was an unforgettable experience for those who were fortunate enough to attend. LifeSiteNews Producer Jim Hale was there. See Claire Chretien's full-length interview with Cardinal Zen here: www.youtube.com/watch