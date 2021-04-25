Sunday Vespers with Benediction - 2021-04-25 - Sunday Vespers with Benediction Join the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word as they celebrate Vespers and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament … More

Join the Franciscan Missionaries of the Eternal Word as they celebrate Vespers and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament from Our Lady of the Angels Chapel in Irondale, Alabama.