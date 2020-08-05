Clicks170
It is time to end the university system
You bring a beautiful daughter into the world and then the communist higher ed system sends her back to you like this.
The interior change is reflected on the outside. Very sad.
I experienced this with my Daughter as well. My heart breaks. The colored hair and tatoos and stupid illogical ideas that they have filled her head with. It is very sad. In my case she was told about how evil the Catholic Church is.
Adding insult to injury I paid good money for my daughter to lose her soul.
It breaks my heart.
