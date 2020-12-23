Statement on Covid-19 and the new vaccine from the position of God’s authority (Part I) Many Christians and people of good will address the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) with questions about … More

What do you think of so-called Covid-19?

“If you look behind the curtains, you see this medical story with Covid-19 – we have the medical facts – it is scam, it is fake.”

What is the atmosphere among doctors about Covid-19?

“And what really, really pisses me off is that there are thousands, tens of thousands of doctors and scientists out there that know that this is a fraud and they are not saying anything. Either they are scared of social ostracization, because they are going to be called out, or social shaming, or they are afraid that they will lose their license. For God’s sake, this is changing the planet! And every scientist and every doctor that knows this to be a fake needs to open their mouth and speak!”

How is it that the initiators of the false pandemic manage to manipulate people?

“...they blackmail us with the help of the media and politics to make us afraid... They will blackmail people into fear and into getting vaccinated as a result...”

Is the situation about Covid-19 really as serious as the media reports?

“The corona panic is a play. It’s a scam. A swindle. It’s high time we understood that we’re in the midst of a global and mafia crime. This is not a health problem. This is a financial and economic restart (the great reset).”

What method do false pandemic initiators use?

“They will repeat the threats until we are fully cowed and ready to accept whatever they order us to do; until we beg for the vaccine they promise, or threaten us with…”

Are masks effective?

“There is no mask that can effectively contain the virus. In fact, they are not even intended to protect against SARS-CoV-2. From a medical point of view, therefore, there is no benefit in them; from a medical point of view, they cause enormous damage.”

What is your previous experience with wearing face masks?

“Children die from wearing masks. It causes long-term neurological damage in them. We already have two dead children, how many more will there be?!”

Why are face masks harmful?

“When you breathe, you emit a vapour, which moistens the mask. Already wet, it breeds viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites... Patients should throw out that mask every 3 minutes, 2 minutes, every minute, because it is already full of these viruses, but they don’t.”

Are PCR tests reliable?

“...there was an 80% false positive rate. So I would say the best estimation of the error rate is that these tests are zero percent accurate.”

What would you advise us? Should we go for tests?

“Don’t get tested. The tests are not reliable. The presence of a virus does not mean that you are sick; you are healthy. However, there are positive indicators that appear in the tests, and to be positive means to be labelled as harmful. Refusing the test is the only key to avoid vaccination. Don’t get tested; Covid-19 is an agenda of mass destruction.”

How to end a fraudulent panic?

“It is necessary to stop testing healthy people.”

How would you rate the PCR test?

“This PCR test is not permitted at all for diagnostic purposes. The claim that a PCR test can provide specific information about an infection is a false claim in the sense of the crime of fraud.”

What would you like to say about the declaration of a pandemic?

“I want to state that we do not have a medical pandemic or epidemic. There is no reason for panic, also in the medical practice there is no reason for panic. The panic is created by these false positive PCR tests. 89% to 94% of those PCR tests are false positive. Medical doctors have to stop looking at those tests.”

Is there anything urgent you would like to tell the mass media workers?

“...there is no Covid-19 pandemic, but rather a disinformation pandemic... Enough of the alarm on TV! How is it possible that you’ve succeeded in causing panic when nothing happened?! Shame on you!”

Is the new vaccine safe?

“The new RNA vaccine is the most dangerous vaccine ever. It is reprehensible that this vaccine was even approved for clinical trials. These are experiments on humans. What is happening now will be a crime against humanity. I consider these gene vaccines to be an experiment on humans that is banned. I’m worried about my children and grandchildren. I also have grandchildren. It must not happen that this crazy vaccination should be carried out on our children and grandchildren. That would mean the end of this society. Don’t let it happen!”

What scares you the most about the new vaccine?

“The recombinant RNA and DNA technology will cause permanent and unknown genetic changes in a person’s body. It scares me. It has scared me for years.”

How do you feel about the fact that the government constantly demands a vaccination?

“It is a terrifying ignorance where recognized international studies and experts from all fields – virologists, bacteriologists, epidemiologists… – are simply not heard or ignored. Plus, it is a new form of vaccination, a so-called RNA vaccination, which, unlike previous vaccinations, is able to change the genetic code and can cause undeniable damage to people.”

How do new covid-19 vaccines differ from prior vaccines?

“These vaccines are a totally different kind of technology from prior vaccines. This is the same exact technology by which they make genetically modified organisms. So I see this as an attempt to make us a genetically modified organism.”

Why is there a hydrogel in the new vaccines?

“Hydrogel is nanotechnology, microscopic little robots. They can disassemble, reassemble, assemble and make different things. This hydrogel has the ability to connect with artificial intelligence. So this means that a human can now connect to it directly and it will gather information from our bodies... Who’s protecting this information? What are they using it for? What information would be coming back into us?”

What would you like to warn humanity against?

“The worst thing that can happen is that vaccines can become a means of mass destruction… Currently, science is developing nanovaccines containing nanochips. Everyone must know it and we must prevent it!”

What does vaccination entail?

“They are going to start giving vaccines and the people that do not get the vaccines, they are going basically to be considered as dissidents. You know, people like me will be then shot in the head. People like you will be shot in the head or you’ll be quarantined in some kind of concentration camp. They gonna put RFID chips in us to see who has had the vaccine, who hasn’t had the vaccine... and then when the people are getting more and more sick, because they have vaccine, they will say: “Oh, my God, look more people are getting sick, we need more vaccines!” More people are getting exposed to 5G, and they say: “Oh, look, a lot more people are getting sick, we need more vaccines,” and it’s going to be a cycle that they will keep on going over and over again to get everybody digitized and have RFID chips in everybody.”

Would you recommend a vaccine to the elderly?

“No elderly person should ever get a vaccine of any kind. In fact, nobody should get a vaccine of any kind if they want to be healthy, and that’s what I hope President Trump will just [create] – a five year moratorium on all vaccines... And you know what we’ll get, huh, we’ll get healthy kids, we’ll get our lives back.”

What do you consider to be the biggest threat of the new vaccine?

“What is proposed for the COVID-19 vaccine is recombinant DNA and recombinant RNA technology... This technology will cause permanent and unknown genetic changes in a person’s body. Essentially this creates a new species and perhaps destroys an old one – us as humans that we know.”

What impact would mandatory vaccination have on Americans?

If Dr. Fauci and Bill Gates were successful in mandating the vaccine schedule, at least 50 million Americans would die. Those would be the (previously) vaccine-injured. 50 million Americans have the gamma retroviruses we discovered that were coming through vaccines… and so they are going to kill the victims, and call it COVID19.”

What future awaits those who will receive the new vaccine?

“If you line up to be injected, you will find yourself very likely dead before very long... And this is the whole point. Vaccines have become weaponized. They are a kill-switch vector for humanity...”

Quotes from the Bible

“The beast ... causes all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on their right hand or on their foreheads, and that no one may buy or sell except one who has the mark or the name of the beast, or the number of his name... 666.”

“If anyone worships the beast … and receives his mark on his forehead or on his hand … he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone … and the smoke of their torment ascends forever and ever.”

“Therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live!”





The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.

Many Christians and people of good will address the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) with questions about Covid-19 and vaccination. They ask: Who should we trust? Mass media? Politicians? The Vatican with the apostate Bergoglio? Or should we trust real medical professionals and those who warn about the dangers of the new vaccine?A person guided by reason and conscience accepts the truth from those he knows that 1) have had the opportunity to know the truth and 2) want to pass it on. No one can trust those who 1) do not want to know the truth and 2) do not want others to know it.That is why we turn to real experts in medicine who know the truth and who testify about it even at the cost of persecution.Dr. Heiko Schöning:Dr. Rashid A. Buttar:Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg:Dr. Heiko Schöning:Dr. Vernon Coleman:Dr. Heinrich Fiechtner:Dr. Bodo Schiffmann:Dr. Stefano Montanari:Dr. Andrew Kaufman:Dr. Roberto Petrella:Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi:Dr. Reiner Fullmich:Dr. Elke De Klerk:Dr. Roberto Petrella:Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi:Dr. Carrie Madej:Dr. Bodo Schiffmann:Dr. Andrew Kaufman:Dr. Carrie Madej:Galina Borisovna Killicheva:Dr. Rashid A. Buttar:Dr. Judy Mikovits:Dr. Carrie Madej:Dr. Judy Mikovits: “Mike Adams:In the past, when religious authorities betrayed their mission, God spoke through prophets. Today, conscientious and courageous medical experts are also a prophetic voice for humanity, even at the risk of being persecuted or losing their lives for the sake of truth. Among them are also brave people who spread the truth and are therefore exposed to similar persecutions.Bergoglio, who himself does not want to know the truth, deceives the public and promotes new vaccines that alter the human genome and are intended for chipping. The purpose of the vaccines is to achieve genocidal depopulation and ultimately the eternal damnation of souls in the lake of fire. The promotion of new vaccines is a rebellion against God and a crime against human nature.(Apoc 13:15-18)Receiving a vaccine with a nanochip (mark) and thus renouncing one’s will, one’s responsibility for doing good or evil, which is an irrevocable act, is spiritual suicide. The reward for it is the lake of fire after death.(Apoc 14:9-11)The Bible highlights again the eternal punishment for giving one’s will to the beast by receiving a chip. The only solution for a Christian here is – not to receive a chip even at the cost of martyrdom. The early Christians preferred to suffer cruel torture and death rather than drop a grain of incense before a demonic idol. The lives of saints and martyrs testify to this. The Church sets these heroes of faith as role models for us.The Vatican, occupied by the archheretic Bergoglio, has at this time set itself against God, the Church and humanity. It uses the most shameless lies to promote criminal vaccination! In addition, it openly supports the legalization of sodomitic unions. It committed the grossest blasphemy by enthroning the Pachamama demon in the main basilica of the Church! This is a public gesture of apostasy, that is, apostasy from the living and holy God. It is a rebellion against Christ and His Gospel. With these most serious crimes, Bergoglio’s Vatican brings down a curse not only on the Church, but on all of humanity!At this time of Vatican apostasy, the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate exercises the apostolic and prophetic ministry. It defends the truths of the faith against heresies and warns humanity against the lies that lead to temporal and eternal death. The Patriarchate, in unity with the real medical experts, radically rejects the fatally dangerous vaccination against Covid-19.By authority of the apostolic and prophetic office, we hereby oblige in conscience the Catholic faithful and all Christians to accept the truth and life, and to reject the lies and death associated with the new criminal vaccination. The Lord says again today:(Deut 30:19b)+ ElijahPatriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMrSecretary Bishops14 December 2020