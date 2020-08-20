The Moslems, muslims will be defeated

Clicks4
THE MUSLIMS WILL BE DEFEATED...
(Quran 30.2-4)
Video number 332 Serie: Islam / Quran
Abbé Guy Pagès www.islam-et-verite.com
Worshiped be Jesus-Christ, may his grace and his peace be with you all. The Quran self-introduced as an obvious book
composed of clear verses (Quran 43.1-2, 34.3, 43.2, 44.2) without any potential doubt. (Quran 2.221, 16.35, 24.54, 36.12)
Here is a proof of the opposite. (Quran 10.37, 24.46, 27.1, 35.25, 37.117) We read in sourat 30 verse 2-4 (Quran 30.2-4):
" The Romans (the Byzantines) have been defeated in the nearest of the holy land. But they,
after their defeat, they will overcome in few years. To Allah belongs the command before and after.
And that day, the believers will rejoice of help of Allah. End of quote.
Here is a text announcing the coming defeat of the Moslems with the help of Allah. And invite them to rejoice for that
and look forward ! Isn't that strange that Allah invites them to rejoice for the coming defeat he prepares for them ?
Of course Allah has a greater wisdom ! But when we know also that in arabic, voyels are telling
the passive or active form of words and just by changing the vocalisation of words " was defeated " and
" will defeat " in this text; Then this text take a complete new meaning. Interverting passive and active form,
the text becomes: " The Romans have defeated us in the holy land. But they, after this defeat, will be defeated
in few years. The text becomes coherant and remind the battle of Moutah in 629 when Allah's Hordes
has been defeated by the Byzenthins, when entering the Holy land. This verse has probably be written
to give back the courage to the defeated army, promising them to be victorious the next time.
This, unfortunatly happened with the fall of Jerusalem in 638.
Therefore, how the Muslims can pretend that there is no mistake in the Koran ?
Then, how may they to believe than the Quran is the perfect and unchanged word of God?
If they knew that they were going to Hell, they would offer their life to Christ !
" Heaven and earth will pass away, but my words will never pass away. "
( Gospel Saint-Luke 21.33)
islam-et-verite.com
