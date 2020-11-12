Cardinal: “Of Course, I Am Afraid of Death”

“Of course, I am afraid of death and God's judgement,” John Paul II’s Cardinal Vicar Camillo Ruini, 89, told LiberoQuotidiano.it (November 10). However, stronger than fear is for him his trust in the Lord.What the towering Italian poet Dante Alighieri, +1321, wrote about hell, purgatory and paradise in his Divine Comedy, must be left aside, Ruini explains, because he shared the [Catholic] world view of his time “which [allegedly] is no longer ours.”Ruini is is the chaplain of “Figli in Cielo” (Children in Heaven) a group gathering parents who have lost a child.Years ago, the president of the association had to tell a mother that her son had died in a motorcycle accident. After a few moments of silence, this mother replied: “Our Lady suffered more.”