Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-04-06 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how a closer reading and prayerful reflection on Scripture, and our acceptance of the Word of God, can sometimes …More
Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how a closer reading and prayerful reflection on Scripture, and our acceptance of the Word of God, can sometimes make us uncomfortable and challenge some un-modern principles like 'sola scriptura.'
