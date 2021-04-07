Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-04-06 - Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how a closer reading and prayerful reflection on Scripture, and our acceptance of the Word of God, can sometimes … More

Fr. Mitch Pacwa discusses how a closer reading and prayerful reflection on Scripture, and our acceptance of the Word of God, can sometimes make us uncomfortable and challenge some un-modern principles like 'sola scriptura.'