Francis Lo Vult: Venezuelan President Introduces Homosex Marriage Bill

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro asked his country’s parliament on October 22 to introduce a homosex pseudo-marriage bill, citing Francis’ endorsement of gay unions.“I have friends and acquaintances who are very happy with what the Pope said yesterday,” Maduro declared during an event with leaders of his Socialist Party (Reuters.com), “I will leave the task of LGBT marriage, to the next National Assembly.”Maduro will not be the only politician to use Francis as the patron saint for gay pseudo-marriage.