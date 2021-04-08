April 9 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 4,1-12. After the crippled man had been cured, while Peter and John were still speaking to the people, the priests, the captain of the temple … More

Acts of the Apostles 4,1-12.

After the crippled man had been cured, while Peter and John were still speaking to the people, the priests, the captain of the temple guard, and the Sadducees confronted them,

disturbed that they were teaching the people and proclaiming in Jesus the resurrection of the dead.

They laid hands on them and put them in custody until the next day, since it was already evening.

But many of those who heard the word came to believe and (the) number of men grew to (about) five thousand.

On the next day, their leaders, elders, and scribes were assembled in Jerusalem,

with Annas the high priest, Caiaphas, John, Alexander, and all who were of the high-priestly class.

They brought them into their presence and questioned them, "By what power or by what name have you done this?"

Then Peter, filled with the holy Spirit, answered them, "Leaders of the people and elders:

If we are being examined today about a good deed done to a cripple, namely, by what means he was saved,

then all of you and all the people of Israel should know that it was in the name of Jesus Christ the Nazarean whom you crucified, whom God raised from the dead; in his name this man stands before you healed.

He is 'the stone rejected by you, the builders, which has become the cornerstone.'

There is no salvation through anyone else, nor is there any other name under heaven given to the human race by which we are to be saved."



Psalms 118(117),1-2.4.22-24.25-27a.

Give thanks to the LORD, for he is good,

for his mercy endures forever.

Let the house of Israel say,

"His mercy endures forever."

Let those who fear the LORD say,

“His mercy endures forever.”



The stone which the builders rejected

has become the cornerstone.

By the LORD has this been done;

it is wonderful in our eyes.

This is the day the LORD has made;

let us be glad and rejoice in it.



O LORD, grant salvation!

O LORD, grant prosperity!

Blessed is he who comes in the name of the LORD;

we bless you from the house of the LORD.

The LORD is God, and he has given us light.