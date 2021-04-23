Head of the Catholic Church in Ireland Meets with Government Officials Regarding Mass Restrictions The Head of the Catholic Church in Ireland met with government officials this week regarding new … More





The Head of the Catholic Church in Ireland met with government officials this week regarding new restrictions that ban the public celebration of religious services. The BBC reports Archbishop Eamon Martin said the measure to ban public Masses was "draconian." He added it was both confusing and unnecessary. The government has defended the ban saying all indoor gatherings have been cancelled because of the pandemic. Archbishop Eamon Martin from the Archdiocese of Armagh and the Primate of all Ireland, joins to tell us how the meeting went and if there are any updates to whether public Masses will resume. With officials saying they are worried about the spread of a new variant of coronavirus, Archbishop Eamon shares his response to that. He explains what the status is of celebrating Mass in public, in other parts of the United Kingdom, and confirms whether Northern Ireland lifted its restrictions in time for Easter. The archbishop offers his encouragement to the faithful who may have to watch Mass over the internet.