EWTN News Nightly | Tuesday, January 5, 2021

On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: With the Georgia Runoff Elections today, more than 3 million Georgians have already cast ballots in these twin Senate runoff races. The Co-Founder and President of Real Clear Politics, Tom Bevan, joins to give his analysis on the Georgia race polls. Meanwhile, in his quest to ultimately win the 2020 Presidential Election, Wednesday January 6th will be President Donald Trump's last, albeit remote hope. He's banking on Vice President Mike Pence as well as lawmakers to help him prevail over President-elect Joe Biden. Although tomorrow is the certification process for the Electoral College, at least a dozen Republican Senators and around 140 representatives have said they plan to contest the results. Senior editor for 'The Federalist', Christopher Bedford, joins to share his take on the challenge to the Electoral College votes. Also, a delegation from the Community of Sant'Egidio, including the International Relations Officer, Mauro Garofalo, went to South Sudan last month where they met the president, Salva Kiir Mayardit, the first vice president Riek Machar and numerous members of the government and the international community. He explains what initiatives he sees developing in the new year from South Sudan in their process towards peace.