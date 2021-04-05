Clicks530
April 6 Saint Juliana of Mt. Cornillon, & Bs. Michele Rua & Pierina Morosini. by irapuato on 6.4.2015. (1193-1258) Saint Juliana was born near Liege, Belgium in 1193. At the age of five she lost her …More
April 6 Saint Juliana of Mt. Cornillon, & Bs. Michele Rua & Pierina Morosini.
by irapuato on 6.4.2015. (1193-1258) Saint Juliana was born near Liege, Belgium in 1193. At the age of five she lost her parents and was placed in the convent of Mt. Cornillon near Liege. She made rapid progress in virtue, and read with pleasure the writings of Saint Augustine and Saint Bernard. She also cultivated an ardent love of the Blessed Virgin and the Sacred Passion, but especially of the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar. In 1206 she received the veil and devoted herself to the sick in the hospital associated with the convent. Taught in repeated visions that Our Lord wanted a feast in honor of the institution of the most precious heritage of the Eucharist, after twenty years in which her humility protested the investiture of such a mission, she addressed herself to many dignitaries to obtain their opinion. The unanimous decision was that nothing in the divine law was opposed to the establishment of a special feast in honor of the Blessed Sacrament.
But soon opposition arose to her proposed feast of Corpus Christi. Although in 1230 she was chosen as Superior of her community, she was accused of being a visionary, and she became the object of harsh persecution by a man who had secured his position as overlord of the community by intrigues and bribery. He aroused the neighboring populations against her, and she was obliged to leave the region. Later she was vindicated in the courts through the influence of the Bishop of Liege; her persecutor was deposed, and she was restored to her position in the community.
In 1246 the same bishop ordered that the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament be celebrated every year on the Thursday after the octave of the Trinity. Nonetheless, after the death of the worthy bishop, the furious persecutor was reinstated in 1247 and succeeded once more in driving out the Saint. She passed the last years of her life in seclusion at Namur, and was buried in 1258 at Villiers.
It was Pope Urban IV, formerly archdeacon at Liege, who in 1264, formally instituted this feast day for the entire Church; it was he also who had commissioned Saint Thomas Aquinas to prepare the magnificent text of the Office and Mass. The Pope wrote to the friend and associate of Saint Juliana, a Sister-recluse who had continued her efforts to obtain the request of the Lord: May this day bring to all Christians the joy of a new feast and be celebrated with great joy, as We recommend fully in the Apostolic Letter We are sending to the entire world. In 1312 the Council of Vienna confirmed the papal bull, and from that time on, the feast day became general.
Reflection. Saint Juliana never ceased to hope in the help of God amid the most cruel persecutions. In effect, His clearly expressed Will was accomplished only after her death. Let us learn from her patience to practice the holy virtue of hope, and to rely on the divine aid for all that is pleasing to Him.
The Catholic Encyclopedia, edited by C. G. Herbermann with numerous collaborators (Appleton Company: New York, 1908); Les Petits Bollandistes: Vies des Saints, by Msgr. Paul Guérin (Bloud et Barral: Paris, 1882), Vol. 4
Blessed Michele Rua
Son of a weapons manufacturer. Attended a Don Bosco Oratory as a boy, and met Saint John. He impressed Don Bosco so much that the future saint sent Michele to college, and made him his assistant in youth work. Priest. Member of the Salesians of Don Bosco. First successor to Saint John Bosco as Superior General of the Salesians; under his leadership the community grew from 700 to 4000 members, from 64 to 341 houses. People who knew him said that he had the gifts of reading hearts, healing and prophecy.
Born
9 June 1837 in Turin, Italy
Died
6 April 1910 in Turin, Italy of natural causes
Venerated
26 June 1953 by Pope Pius XII (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
29 October 1972 by Pope Paul VI
Canonized
if you have information relevant to this Cause, contact
Rev. Pierluigi Cameroni, SDB
Congregazione dei Salesiani di Don Bosco
Via della Pisana, 1111
00163 Roma, ITALY
Blessed Pierina Morosini
Memorial
6 April
Profile
One of eight children in a poor family in the diocese of Bergamo, Italy. Trained as a seamstress, she began work in a fabric factory at age 15. A pious girl, she had made a private vow of chastity to God, and considered religious life, but continued to live at home to help her mother take care of the remaining children. Catechist. One day as she returned home from work, she was attacked by a would-be rapist, and died a martyr to chastity.
Born
7 January 1931 at Fiobbio di Albino, Italy
Died
on 6 April 1957 of wounds received in a rape attempt at Fiobbio di Albino, Italy
Venerated
3 July 1987 by Pope John Paul II (decree of martyrdom)
Beatified
4 October 1987 by Pope John Paul II at Rome, Italy
Canonized
if you have information relevant to the canonization of Blessed Pierina, contact
Opera San Gregorio Barbarigo
via Ghislanzoni 38
241000 Bergamo, Italia
Patronage
rape victims
catholicsaints.info/blessed-pierina-morosini/
by irapuato on 6.4.2015. (1193-1258) Saint Juliana was born near Liege, Belgium in 1193. At the age of five she lost her parents and was placed in the convent of Mt. Cornillon near Liege. She made rapid progress in virtue, and read with pleasure the writings of Saint Augustine and Saint Bernard. She also cultivated an ardent love of the Blessed Virgin and the Sacred Passion, but especially of the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar. In 1206 she received the veil and devoted herself to the sick in the hospital associated with the convent. Taught in repeated visions that Our Lord wanted a feast in honor of the institution of the most precious heritage of the Eucharist, after twenty years in which her humility protested the investiture of such a mission, she addressed herself to many dignitaries to obtain their opinion. The unanimous decision was that nothing in the divine law was opposed to the establishment of a special feast in honor of the Blessed Sacrament.
But soon opposition arose to her proposed feast of Corpus Christi. Although in 1230 she was chosen as Superior of her community, she was accused of being a visionary, and she became the object of harsh persecution by a man who had secured his position as overlord of the community by intrigues and bribery. He aroused the neighboring populations against her, and she was obliged to leave the region. Later she was vindicated in the courts through the influence of the Bishop of Liege; her persecutor was deposed, and she was restored to her position in the community.
In 1246 the same bishop ordered that the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament be celebrated every year on the Thursday after the octave of the Trinity. Nonetheless, after the death of the worthy bishop, the furious persecutor was reinstated in 1247 and succeeded once more in driving out the Saint. She passed the last years of her life in seclusion at Namur, and was buried in 1258 at Villiers.
It was Pope Urban IV, formerly archdeacon at Liege, who in 1264, formally instituted this feast day for the entire Church; it was he also who had commissioned Saint Thomas Aquinas to prepare the magnificent text of the Office and Mass. The Pope wrote to the friend and associate of Saint Juliana, a Sister-recluse who had continued her efforts to obtain the request of the Lord: May this day bring to all Christians the joy of a new feast and be celebrated with great joy, as We recommend fully in the Apostolic Letter We are sending to the entire world. In 1312 the Council of Vienna confirmed the papal bull, and from that time on, the feast day became general.
Reflection. Saint Juliana never ceased to hope in the help of God amid the most cruel persecutions. In effect, His clearly expressed Will was accomplished only after her death. Let us learn from her patience to practice the holy virtue of hope, and to rely on the divine aid for all that is pleasing to Him.
The Catholic Encyclopedia, edited by C. G. Herbermann with numerous collaborators (Appleton Company: New York, 1908); Les Petits Bollandistes: Vies des Saints, by Msgr. Paul Guérin (Bloud et Barral: Paris, 1882), Vol. 4
Blessed Michele Rua
Son of a weapons manufacturer. Attended a Don Bosco Oratory as a boy, and met Saint John. He impressed Don Bosco so much that the future saint sent Michele to college, and made him his assistant in youth work. Priest. Member of the Salesians of Don Bosco. First successor to Saint John Bosco as Superior General of the Salesians; under his leadership the community grew from 700 to 4000 members, from 64 to 341 houses. People who knew him said that he had the gifts of reading hearts, healing and prophecy.
Born
9 June 1837 in Turin, Italy
Died
6 April 1910 in Turin, Italy of natural causes
Venerated
26 June 1953 by Pope Pius XII (decree of heroic virtues)
Beatified
29 October 1972 by Pope Paul VI
Canonized
if you have information relevant to this Cause, contact
Rev. Pierluigi Cameroni, SDB
Congregazione dei Salesiani di Don Bosco
Via della Pisana, 1111
00163 Roma, ITALY
Blessed Pierina Morosini
Memorial
6 April
Profile
One of eight children in a poor family in the diocese of Bergamo, Italy. Trained as a seamstress, she began work in a fabric factory at age 15. A pious girl, she had made a private vow of chastity to God, and considered religious life, but continued to live at home to help her mother take care of the remaining children. Catechist. One day as she returned home from work, she was attacked by a would-be rapist, and died a martyr to chastity.
Born
7 January 1931 at Fiobbio di Albino, Italy
Died
on 6 April 1957 of wounds received in a rape attempt at Fiobbio di Albino, Italy
Venerated
3 July 1987 by Pope John Paul II (decree of martyrdom)
Beatified
4 October 1987 by Pope John Paul II at Rome, Italy
Canonized
if you have information relevant to the canonization of Blessed Pierina, contact
Opera San Gregorio Barbarigo
via Ghislanzoni 38
241000 Bergamo, Italia
Patronage
rape victims
catholicsaints.info/blessed-pierina-morosini/
Easter Monday
Acts of the Apostles 2:14.22-33.
On the day of Pentecost, Peter stood up with the Eleven, raised his voice, and proclaimed: "You who are Jews, indeed all of you staying in Jerusalem. Let this be known to you, and listen to my words.
You who are Israelites, hear these words. Jesus the Nazorean was a man commended to you by God with mighty deeds, wonders, and signs, which God …More
Acts of the Apostles 2:14.22-33.
On the day of Pentecost, Peter stood up with the Eleven, raised his voice, and proclaimed: "You who are Jews, indeed all of you staying in Jerusalem. Let this be known to you, and listen to my words.
You who are Israelites, hear these words. Jesus the Nazorean was a man commended to you by God with mighty deeds, wonders, and signs, which God …More
Easter Monday
Acts of the Apostles 2:14.22-33.
On the day of Pentecost, Peter stood up with the Eleven, raised his voice, and proclaimed: "You who are Jews, indeed all of you staying in Jerusalem. Let this be known to you, and listen to my words.
You who are Israelites, hear these words. Jesus the Nazorean was a man commended to you by God with mighty deeds, wonders, and signs, which God worked through him in your midst, as you yourselves know.
This man, delivered up by the set plan and foreknowledge of God, you killed, using lawless men to crucify him.
But God raised him up, releasing him from the throes of death, because it was impossible for him to be held by it.
For David says of him: 'I saw the Lord ever before me, with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.
Therefore my heart has been glad and my tongue has exulted; my flesh, too, will dwell in hope,
because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld, nor will you suffer your holy one to see corruption.
You have made known to me the paths of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence.'
My brothers, one can confidently say to you about the patriarch David that he died and was buried, and his tomb is in our midst to this day.
But since he was a prophet and knew that God had sworn an oath to him that he would set one of his descendants upon his throne,
he foresaw and spoke of the resurrection of the Messiah, that neither was he abandoned to the netherworld nor did his flesh see corruption.
God raised this Jesus; of this we are all witnesses.
Exalted at the right hand of God, he received the promise of the holy Spirit from the Father and poured it forth, as you (both) see and hear.
Psalms 16(15):1-2a.5.7-8.9-10.11.
Keep me, O God, for in you I take refuge;
I say to the LORD, "My Lord are you."
O LORD, my allotted portion and my cup,
you it is who hold fast my lot.
I bless the LORD who counsels me;
even in the night my heart exhorts me.
I set the LORD ever before me;
with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.
Therefore my heart is glad and my soul rejoices,
my body, too, abides in confidence
because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld,
nor will you suffer your faithful one to undergo corruption.
You will show me the path to life,
fullness of joys in your presence,
the delights at your right hand forever.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 28:8-15.
Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went away quickly from the tomb, fearful yet overjoyed, and ran to announce the news to his disciples.
And behold, Jesus met them on their way and greeted them. They approached, embraced his feet, and did him homage.
Then Jesus said to them, "Do not be afraid. Go tell my brothers to go to Galilee, and there they will see me."
While they were going, some of the guard went into the city and told the chief priests all that had happened.
They assembled with the elders and took counsel; then they gave a large sum of money to the soldiers,
telling them, "You are to say, 'His disciples came by night and stole him while we were asleep.'
And if this gets to the ears of the governor, we will satisfy (him) and keep you out of trouble."
The soldiers took the money and did as they were instructed. And this story has circulated among the Jews to the present (day).
Commentary of the day : Saint Gregory the Great
« Go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has been raised form the dead, and he is going before you into Galilee ; there you will see him.’ » (Mt 28,7)
dailygospel.org/main.php
Acts of the Apostles 2:14.22-33.
On the day of Pentecost, Peter stood up with the Eleven, raised his voice, and proclaimed: "You who are Jews, indeed all of you staying in Jerusalem. Let this be known to you, and listen to my words.
You who are Israelites, hear these words. Jesus the Nazorean was a man commended to you by God with mighty deeds, wonders, and signs, which God worked through him in your midst, as you yourselves know.
This man, delivered up by the set plan and foreknowledge of God, you killed, using lawless men to crucify him.
But God raised him up, releasing him from the throes of death, because it was impossible for him to be held by it.
For David says of him: 'I saw the Lord ever before me, with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.
Therefore my heart has been glad and my tongue has exulted; my flesh, too, will dwell in hope,
because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld, nor will you suffer your holy one to see corruption.
You have made known to me the paths of life; you will fill me with joy in your presence.'
My brothers, one can confidently say to you about the patriarch David that he died and was buried, and his tomb is in our midst to this day.
But since he was a prophet and knew that God had sworn an oath to him that he would set one of his descendants upon his throne,
he foresaw and spoke of the resurrection of the Messiah, that neither was he abandoned to the netherworld nor did his flesh see corruption.
God raised this Jesus; of this we are all witnesses.
Exalted at the right hand of God, he received the promise of the holy Spirit from the Father and poured it forth, as you (both) see and hear.
Psalms 16(15):1-2a.5.7-8.9-10.11.
Keep me, O God, for in you I take refuge;
I say to the LORD, "My Lord are you."
O LORD, my allotted portion and my cup,
you it is who hold fast my lot.
I bless the LORD who counsels me;
even in the night my heart exhorts me.
I set the LORD ever before me;
with him at my right hand I shall not be disturbed.
Therefore my heart is glad and my soul rejoices,
my body, too, abides in confidence
because you will not abandon my soul to the netherworld,
nor will you suffer your faithful one to undergo corruption.
You will show me the path to life,
fullness of joys in your presence,
the delights at your right hand forever.
Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 28:8-15.
Mary Magdalene and the other Mary went away quickly from the tomb, fearful yet overjoyed, and ran to announce the news to his disciples.
And behold, Jesus met them on their way and greeted them. They approached, embraced his feet, and did him homage.
Then Jesus said to them, "Do not be afraid. Go tell my brothers to go to Galilee, and there they will see me."
While they were going, some of the guard went into the city and told the chief priests all that had happened.
They assembled with the elders and took counsel; then they gave a large sum of money to the soldiers,
telling them, "You are to say, 'His disciples came by night and stole him while we were asleep.'
And if this gets to the ears of the governor, we will satisfy (him) and keep you out of trouble."
The soldiers took the money and did as they were instructed. And this story has circulated among the Jews to the present (day).
Commentary of the day : Saint Gregory the Great
« Go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has been raised form the dead, and he is going before you into Galilee ; there you will see him.’ » (Mt 28,7)
dailygospel.org/main.php
Other Saints o the Day:
Agrarius the Martyr
Amand of Grisalba
Berthanc of Kirkwall
Brychan of Brycheiniog
Catherine of Pallanza
Diogenes of Philippi
Elstan of Abingdon
Gennard
Juliana of Mont Cornillon
Marcellinus the Martyr
Maria Karlowska
Michele Rua
Phaolô Lê Bao Tinh
Pierina Morosini
Platonides of Ashkelon
Prudentius of Troyes
Sixtus I, Pope
Timothy of Philippi
Ulched
Urban of Peña…More
Agrarius the Martyr
Amand of Grisalba
Berthanc of Kirkwall
Brychan of Brycheiniog
Catherine of Pallanza
Diogenes of Philippi
Elstan of Abingdon
Gennard
Juliana of Mont Cornillon
Marcellinus the Martyr
Maria Karlowska
Michele Rua
Phaolô Lê Bao Tinh
Pierina Morosini
Platonides of Ashkelon
Prudentius of Troyes
Sixtus I, Pope
Timothy of Philippi
Ulched
Urban of Peña…More
Other Saints o the Day:
Agrarius the Martyr
Amand of Grisalba
Berthanc of Kirkwall
Brychan of Brycheiniog
Catherine of Pallanza
Diogenes of Philippi
Elstan of Abingdon
Gennard
Juliana of Mont Cornillon
Marcellinus the Martyr
Maria Karlowska
Michele Rua
Phaolô Lê Bao Tinh
Pierina Morosini
Platonides of Ashkelon
Prudentius of Troyes
Sixtus I, Pope
Timothy of Philippi
Ulched
Urban of Peñalba
William of Eskilsoe
Winebald
Zefirino Agostini
—
Martyrs of Hadiab
Martyrs of Sirmium - 7 saints
—
Cronan Beg of Clonmacnoise
Eutichio of Constantinople
Filarete of Calabria
Irenaeus of Sirmium
Michele Czartoryski
Philaret of Calabria
William of San Romano
catholicsaints.info/6-april/
Agrarius the Martyr
Amand of Grisalba
Berthanc of Kirkwall
Brychan of Brycheiniog
Catherine of Pallanza
Diogenes of Philippi
Elstan of Abingdon
Gennard
Juliana of Mont Cornillon
Marcellinus the Martyr
Maria Karlowska
Michele Rua
Phaolô Lê Bao Tinh
Pierina Morosini
Platonides of Ashkelon
Prudentius of Troyes
Sixtus I, Pope
Timothy of Philippi
Ulched
Urban of Peñalba
William of Eskilsoe
Winebald
Zefirino Agostini
—
Martyrs of Hadiab
Martyrs of Sirmium - 7 saints
—
Cronan Beg of Clonmacnoise
Eutichio of Constantinople
Filarete of Calabria
Irenaeus of Sirmium
Michele Czartoryski
Philaret of Calabria
William of San Romano
catholicsaints.info/6-april/