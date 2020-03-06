Vatican Lenten Preacher: Idolatry Is Rules, Rigidity, Ritualism

Idolatry is “a desire for certainty,” the Lenten retreat preacher of the Roman Curia, Jesuit Father Pietro Bovati, fabulated according to VaticanNews.va (March 4).With this he contradicted the Amazon Synod, which praised paganism as a new revelation.Bovati explained that idols may take the form of a doctrinal or disciplinary system of rules, and therefore defined idolatry as “rigidity.”He saw idolatry in “ritualism, in being concerned with beautiful ceremonies which may [or may not] lack authentic prayer.”In other words: Bovati brown-nosed by echoing Francis' stereotypes.