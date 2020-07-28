Home
Clicks
67
Dr. Stella Immanuel: “America, there is a cure!”
Tesa
1
45 minutes ago
Reports that videos of Doctors from the White Huse Coat Summit are being removed from social media outlets.
Maggie212
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
34 minutes ago
Facebook removed her video!
