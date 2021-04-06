Amazing first pictures of the Shroud of Turin unveiled for the public. In a small museum just steps from the Vatican there is an incredible artifact - an original negative photographic plate, taken … More

Amazing first pictures of the Shroud of Turin unveiled for the public.



In a small museum just steps from the Vatican there is an incredible artifact - an original negative photographic plate, taken of the Shroud of Turin. Director of the Museum of the Popes, Ivan Marsura, shows EWTN's Colm Flynn the amazing piece of history.