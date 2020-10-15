Clicks100
Amy Coney Barrett lays out timeline from legal contraception to 60M abortions 'The only reason that it’s even worth asking' about the contraception case Griswold v. Connecticut, Barrett specified, 'is to lay a predicate for whether Roe was rightly decided.' Coons then presented the link between the legalization of contraception and a whole host of other changes in moral practice over the years. “It anchors a lot of modern liberty interests ... it was extended to unmarried couples in Eisenstadt; it was extended into the right for women to control their reproductive choices in Roe and in Casey.” The senator further presented the link between contraception and the promotion of the homosexual movement: “it was also extended to support same-sex couple intimacy in Laurence v. Texas, and ultimately that same-sex couples have a right to marry in Obergefell.” The Eisenstadt case extended the use of contraceptives to un-married couples in 1972, while Roe used the arguments and language of Griswold and Eisenstadt to impose legal abortion on all fifty U.S. states in 1973. The legal precedent set by the Griswold case, allowing married couples to use contraception, was thus employed throughout the decades until the Obergefell decision in 2015, which, citing Griswold, ruled that no state could refuse to recognize two men or two women calling themselves “married” as such. lifesitenews.com/…contraception-to-60m-abortions
No Amy, Ruth Ginsburg promoted the murder, the Holocaust of millions of infants. She was a Queen Herod.
No Amy, Ruth Ginsburg promoted the murder, the Holocaust of millions of infants. She was a Queen Herod.