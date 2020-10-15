Amy Coney Barrett lays out timeline from legal contraception to 60M abortions

Amy Barrett Honors the Horrible Abortionist Ruth Ginsburg, "The flag of the United States is still flying at half-staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to mark the end of a great American life. Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession, but she not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."

No Amy, Ruth Ginsburg promoted the … More

Amy Barrett Honors the Horrible Abortionist Ruth Ginsburg, "The flag of the United States is still flying at half-staff in memory of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to mark the end of a great American life. Justice Ginsburg began her career at a time when women were not welcome in the legal profession, but she not only broke glass ceilings, she smashed them."

No Amy, Ruth Ginsburg promoted the murder, the Holocaust of millions of infants. She was a Queen Herod.