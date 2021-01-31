Clicks8
Ana Luisa M.R
🕊 Glorious Mysteries of the Holy Rosary.

Never will anyone who says his Rosary every day be led astray. This is a statement that I would gladly sign with my blood.
- Saint Louis de Montfort

Glorious Mysteries: Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from Easter to Advent

The Rosary playlist: youtube.com/…Ts5t3raaq-CY1XHG3-FB7Q2KJ_0ZQL
