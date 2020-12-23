Lusaka, Zambia Suffered from Severe Flooding: Washed away roads and bridges. Heavy rains have caused flooding in Zambia. In the capital city of Lusaka and the surrounding regions of Zambia, due to … More





Heavy rains have caused flooding in Zambia. In the capital city of Lusaka and the surrounding regions of Zambia, due to prolonged rainfall, local rivers overflowed their banks and flooded vast areas. The streets of Lusaka have turned into raging rivers and lakes.



