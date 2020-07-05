Last Second: Francis’ Angelus Address Was Altered

Francis planned to pronounce a very diplomatic text about Hong Kong during his July 5th Angelus.He wanted to show his closeness to Hong Kong and to express his wish that everybody engages in dialogue and that religious freedom be respected. The text was distributed beforehand to the journalists.Marco Tosatti reports that shortly before Francis appeared on the window, the journalists were told that Francis would not utter these words. Tosatti suspects political pressure from Bejing.Western oligarch media is currently engaged in a propaganda war against Hong Kong.However, according to the independent and usually well informed MoonOfAlabama.org (July 1st) the Chinese government intervened in Hong Kong after the U.S. Deep State had instigated riots last year through the CIA aligned National Endowment for Democracy and the Open Technology Fund.A new national security law for Hong Kong is now banning secession, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with a foreign country to endanger national security.Several of the U.S. Deep-State supported student organisations which led the “pro-democracy” clashes last year have shut down days before the law was put into force.The British government has promised British passports to the 3 million Hong Kongers who were born while the city was under British rule. One wonders what Brexiters think about such a huge new inflow of people from abroad.The CIA's infrastructure to create another 'colour revolution' in Hong Kong will not be easy to replace. British and U.S. influence in the city will be severely diminished.