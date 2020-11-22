Zen: Why Francis Fired Cardinal Filoni

Cardinal Zen writes on OldYosef.hkdavc.com (November 21) that we are living in the last days of human history.
In this context he lists facts about the Vatican's betrayal of the Chinese Church.
Francis' legitimation of seven illegitimate State bishops, two of them married, is for Zen even worse than the secret Vatican-China agreement which is used “to demand everything from the Catholic faithful.”
Zen informs that Cardinal Filoni, the former Prefect of the Mission Congregation, was helping the Chinese Catholics telling them “not to be cheated" because "it is not in the agreement.”
For Zen this was probably the reason why Francis dismissed Filoni two years before he reached the retirement age.
Picture: Filoni, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsRbfuelskjf
Clicks2
- Report
Social networks