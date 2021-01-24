Old Rite Carmelite Monastery Arises In Pennsylvania

The Carmel of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph was founded in July 2019 in Fairfield, Pennsylvania, Harrisburg Diocese. Last October, the strict enclosure was introduced in order keep the rotten world out of the contemplative life of the nuns.
Mass is celebrated in the Old Rite, and the nuns sing the Breviary in Latin. The monastery was founded because the original community in Elysburg, Harrisburg Diocese, grew to big.
Harrisburg Bishop Ronald Gainer is delighted that now he has two traditional Carmels in his diocese, Mother Stella-Marie of Jesus told CrisisMagazine.com (January 15). Three young women are scheduled to enter Fairfield in the coming months.
For building-up their convent (pictures), the nuns have learned to work as craftsmen, to lay bricks and stones, paint, and white-wash. The church should be finished by 2022, the monastery in fifteen years.
