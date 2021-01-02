Holy Mass for the 2021 Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God | Wilton Cardinal Gregory Holy Mass for the 2021 Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God | Wilton Cardinal Gregory | Cathedral of St. Matthew the … More





Holy Mass for the 2021 Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God | Wilton Cardinal Gregory | Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle | January 1, 2021 Happy New Year to you and your loved ones from the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington! We invite you to join us via livestream as Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates the Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, from from the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America. The Mass will begin at 10 AM on New Years Day (January 1, 2021). Follow along with our virtual program: twitter.com/WashArchdiocese #Catholic Holy Mass for the 2021 Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God | Wilton Cardinal GregoryHoly Mass for the 2021 Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God | Wilton Cardinal Gregory | Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle | January 1, 2021 Happy New Year to you and your loved ones from the Catholic Archdiocese of Washington! We invite you to join us via livestream as Wilton Cardinal Gregory, Archbishop of Washington, celebrates the Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, from from the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington, DC, United States of America. The Mass will begin at 10 AM on New Years Day (January 1, 2021). Follow along with our virtual program: stmatthewscathedral.org/…cs/mary_mother_of_god_2021.pdf Here is a link to the readings: bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/010121.cfm Subscribe to our channel here: youtube.com/…annel/UCXLO9gzM6LSqIrQS6T393yQ Stay connected on social media: @WashArchdiocese facebook.com/login/web/ instagram.com/accounts/login/ Visit us at: adw.org #CardinalGregory #2021