President’s ‘U.S. Citizenship Act 2021’ Unveiled on Capitol Hill | EWTN News Nightly

President Joe Biden's "U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021" has been unveiled on Capitol Hill. The bill, which faces an uncertain path, offers a pathway to citizenship for millions of people in the U.S. without legal status. But it does not offer any enhanced border security. Further, the current Congress is closely divided. The White House is calling on both sides to come to the table. Also today Vice President Kamala Harris held a virtual meeting with women in leadership roles from around the nation to push the American Rescue Plan, a plan many criticize as too expensive. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports.