Indigenous Message to Amazon Synod Priests & Prelates | BenUp | Ep. 5

A message to the Amazon Synod priests and prelates who support the Synod, and Using my indigenous Igorot, American, and Catholic roots to navigate through life's messy waters. Encouraging others to … More

A message to the Amazon Synod priests and prelates who support the Synod, and Using my indigenous Igorot, American, and Catholic roots to navigate through life's messy waters. Encouraging others to engage in life's spiritual battles and make a Catholic difference; in other words - BenUp. --------------------------------------------------------- Follow Relevantrex on Facebook: www.facebook.com/…/RelevantRex-606…