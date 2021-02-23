Recent Article says China Has Betrayed its Deal with the Vatican Over the Appointment of Bishops Writing in 'National Review,' the director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute… More





Writing in 'National Review,' the director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, Nina Shea, says new guidelines released by the Communist Party in China over the appointment of bishops include, "no provisions for any papal role in the process, not even a papal right, to approve or veto episcopal appointments. It's as if the deal never happened." The recent article says China has betrayed its deal with the Vatican over the appointment of bishops. Shea shares what is known about what the deal between the Vatican and China says. She explains why she says Beijing has betrayed the deal, which was signed in 2018 and renewed last year. Defenders of the accord say the recent announcement from China is not a betrayal, since the Vatican and China never agreed to what would happen after the bishops were appointed. They also point to China's reluctance to mention foreign governments in official documents. The director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute gives her insight on an appropriate response to these claims. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Recent Article says China Has Betrayed its Deal with the Vatican Over the Appointment of BishopsWriting in 'National Review,' the director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute, Nina Shea, says new guidelines released by the Communist Party in China over the appointment of bishops include, "no provisions for any papal role in the process, not even a papal right, to approve or veto episcopal appointments. It's as if the deal never happened." The recent article says China has betrayed its deal with the Vatican over the appointment of bishops. Shea shares what is known about what the deal between the Vatican and China says. She explains why she says Beijing has betrayed the deal, which was signed in 2018 and renewed last year. Defenders of the accord say the recent announcement from China is not a betrayal, since the Vatican and China never agreed to what would happen after the bishops were appointed. They also point to China's reluctance to mention foreign governments in official documents. The director of the Center for Religious Freedom at the Hudson Institute gives her insight on an appropriate response to these claims. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly