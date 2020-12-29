Clicks84
Influenza like illness rates 3 times higher with cloth masks when compared to control group: bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577 Prof. Carl Heneghan, Oxford University: "The high quality trial …More
Influenza like illness rates 3 times higher with cloth masks when compared to control group: bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577 Prof. Carl Heneghan, Oxford University: "The high quality trial evidence for cloth masks suggest they increase your rate of reinfection."
"I can't work so he can't work" Lockdown causes financial desperation
rumble.com/…inspectors-car-in-protest.htmlMore
rumble.com/…inspectors-car-in-protest.htmlMore
"I can't work so he can't work" Lockdown causes financial desperation
rumble.com/…inspectors-car-in-protest.html
rumble.com/…inspectors-car-in-protest.html