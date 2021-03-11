The challenge for the entire world is fraternity! The challenge for the entire world is fraternity! Gospel of Sunday March 14 2021 IV Sunday of Lent Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus in the Gospel we … More

Gospel of Sunday March 14 2021 IV Sunday of Lent



Dear brothers and sisters, Jesus in the Gospel we listen on Sunday March 14, reminds us that: "whoever does the truth comes towards the light, so that it may appear clearly that his works have been done in God".

Pope Francis in the course of the beautiful speech delivered before the delegates of Islam, Jews and Christians, gathered in the plain of Ur for the interreligious meeting, listed some urgent "works" that must be done in God by all, but especially by us Christians. That’s what, inter alia he said:



“It is up to us, today’s humanity, especially those of us, believers of all religions, to turn instruments of hatred into instruments of peace.



It is up to us to appeal firmly to the leaders of nations to make the increasing proliferation of arms give way to the distribution of food for all.



It is up to us to silence mutual accusations in order to make heard the cry of the oppressed and discarded in our world: all too many people lack food, medicine, education, rights and dignity!



It is up to us to shed light on the shady maneuvers that revolve around money and to demand that money not end up always and only reinforcing the unbridled luxury of a few.



It is up to us preserve our common home from our predatory aims.



It is up to us to remind the world that human life has value for what it is and not for what it has. That the lives of the unborn, the elderly, migrants and men and women, whatever the colour of their skin or their nationality, are always sacred and count as much as the lives of everyone else!”