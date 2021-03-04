Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 21,33-43.45-46. Jesus said to the chief priests and the elders of the people: "Hear another parable. There was a landowner who planted a vineyar… More

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 21,33-43.45-46.

Jesus said to the chief priests and the elders of the people: "Hear another parable. There was a landowner who planted a vineyard, put a hedge around it, dug a wine press in it, and built a tower. Then he leased it to tenants and went on a journey.

When vintage time drew near, he sent his servants to the tenants to obtain his produce.

But the tenants seized the servants and one they beat, another they killed, and a third they stoned.

Again he sent other servants, more numerous than the first ones, but they treated them in the same way.

Finally, he sent his son to them, thinking, 'They will respect my son.'

But when the tenants saw the son, they said to one another, 'This is the heir. Come, let us kill him and acquire his inheritance.'

They seized him, threw him out of the vineyard, and killed him.

What will the owner of the vineyard do to those tenants when he comes?"

They answered him, "He will put those wretched men to a wretched death and lease his vineyard to other tenants who will give him the produce at the proper times."

Jesus said to them, "Did you never read in the scriptures: 'The stone that the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; by the Lord has this been done, and it is wonderful in our eyes'?

Therefore, I say to you, the kingdom of God will be taken away from you and given to a people that will produce its fruit.

When the chief priests and the Pharisees heard his parables, they knew that he was speaking about them.

And although they were attempting to arrest him, they feared the crowds, for they regarded him as a prophet.

Copyright © Confraternity of Christian Doctrine, USCCB

Saint Catherine of Siena (1347-1380)

Dominican tertiary, Doctor of the Church, co-patron of Europe

Letter 45 to the Count of Fondi, no. 192

The vineyard of our soul

My very dear Father and Brother in Christ, our sweet Jesus, I, Catherine, the slave of the servants of God, am writing to you in his precious Blood, with the desire to see you a good workman in the vineyard of your soul so that you yield much fruit at gathering time, that is to say at the time of death when all sins are punished and virtue rewarded.

You know that eternal truth created us in his image and likeness; God made of us his temple in which he wants to dwell through his grace provided that the worker of this vineyard will truly cultivate it, for if it is not cultivated, if it is covered with weeds and thorns, he will not be able to dwell there. See, dearest Father, which workman that Master has set there. He has set free will, to which is entrusted all power. No one is able to open or shut the door of the will if our free will does not allow it. The light of the intellect is given to it so as to know the friends and the enemies who want to enter and pass through the door. And at this door is placed the watchdog of conscience, who barks when he hears someone coming, if he is awake and not sleeping. This light makes the workman see and discern the fruit; he removes the earth so that the fruit may be clean, and he notes it in his memory as in a store into which is heaped the remembrance of God's blessings. In the middle of the vineyard is placed the vessel of his heart, full of the precious Blood, to water the plants so that they do not dry out.

This is how this vineyard, which is also, as we have said, the temple in which God is to dwell by his grace, was created and arranged.