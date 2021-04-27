Catholics raise banner on St. Ruprechts church to answer rainbow-flag provocation. Young Catholics reacted with a banner to a provocation by the LGBT-community. The St. Ruprechts-church, the oldest … More

Catholics raise banner on St. Ruprechts church to answer rainbow-flag provocation.



Young Catholics reacted with a banner to a provocation by the LGBT-community. The St. Ruprechts-church, the oldest church in Vienna, was appropriated for this use, but this was met with resistance. These young Catholics answered with a clarification, in accordance with Rome: „God can not bless sin“. Using the words of the Congregation of Faith, this clear and obvious message was portrayed to set the record straight and highlight true Catholic doctrine.

Because the Viennese understand: Roma locuta - causa finita. Rome has spoken - the case is closed.