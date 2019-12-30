Clicks74
Atheists and secular humanists consistently make the claim that religion is the #1 cause of violence and war throughout the history of mankind .
Lives Lost to Democide Under Secular/Atheist Governments:
1. Joseph Stalin - 42,672,000
2. Mao Zedong - 37,828,000
3. Adolf Hitler - 20,946,000
4. Chiang Kai-shek - 10,214,000
5. Vladimir Lenin - 4,017,000
6. Hideki Tojo - 3,990,000
7. Pol Pot - 2,397,0003
