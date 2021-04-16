Nine Pro-Democracy Protestors Sentenced to Prison in Hong Kong | EWTN News Nightly More than a half-dozen Pro-Democracy protestors in Hong Kong have been sentenced to up to 18 months in prison for … More





More than a half-dozen Pro-Democracy protestors in Hong Kong have been sentenced to up to 18 months in prison for their role in what were called "un-authorized assemblies" in 2019. High profile entrepreneur Jimmy Lai, a Catholic, is among the 9 facing jail time. Martin Lee, considered Hong Kong's Father of Democracy received a suspended sentence. Author of "The Coming Collapse of China" and "The Great US-China Tech War," Gordon Chang tells us what comes next for Jimmy Lai and the other protestors. He explains whether they can appeal and what will happen to Jimmy Lai's newspaper. Chang shares the status of the Pro-Democracy movement overall in Hong Kong right now. An intelligence report was released earlier this week, detailing global threats and China was at the top of the list. Chang talks about whether this report surprised him at all and what type of action the Biden administration should take. As reported on Thursday, the Biden administration has slapped sanctions on Russia for cyber attacks and alleged interference in US elections. Chang discusses whether there are any signs that China did the same things and whether sanctions are forthcoming. The author also gives his perspective on the situation with Cornell University, regarding the university rejecting a proposal to partner with Peking University.