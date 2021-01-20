Representative Dennis Ross Discusses the Presidential Transition of Power | EWTN News Nightly Former U.S. Member of Congress and director of the American Center for Political Leadership at Southeaste… More





Former U.S. Member of Congress and director of the American Center for Political Leadership at Southeastern University, Representative Dennis Ross, joins to share his take on the scene in D.C. right now and what can be expected for the inauguration. Ross discusses what it was like to work on President Donald Trump's transition team four years ago, and explains whether the process was different this year than what usually happens. The politician shares what he thinks is next for the president, who is headed to Florida, and whether he will stay in politics. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly