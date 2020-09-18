Wineskins 9 20 20

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with George Garchar on Catholic Charities for Stark and Portage Counties; Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, talks about St. Eustace; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about … More

Fr. Jim Korda speaks with George Garchar on Catholic Charities for Stark and Portage Counties; Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, talks about St. Eustace; Fr. Jim Korda and Fr. Jeff Mickler, SSP, talk about the Vatican II document on the Missions; music from the CD Be Still by David Kauffman from goodforthesoulmusic.com; and, Fr. Matt Roehrig, SSP, reflects on the readings for the 25th Sunday in Ordinary Time.