Reparation against the Blasphemies uttered by apostate Rick Walsh

Lord Jesus we want to repair the blasphemies that this gay activist Rick Walsh who has abandoned the Catholic faith has dared to pronounce against your Holy Name.
Eternal Father, by the most precious Blood of Jesus Christ, glorify His most holy name, according to the intention and the desires of His adorable Heart.
(Indulgence of 300 days. --Pius X, 1908)
How few there are who avail themselves of the precious Blood of Jesus to purchase their salvation!--St. Ignatius
“[The vice of sodomy] mobilizes him in the militia of the evil spirit and force him to fight unspeakable wars against God . She detaches the unhappy soul from the company of the angels and , depriving it of it excellence, take it captive under her domineering yoke” (...)Once this poisonous serpent has sunk its fangs into this unfortunate man, he is deprived of all moral sense, his memory fails , and the mind's vision is darkened. Unmindful of God , he also forgets his own identity. St. Peter Damian -Liber Gomorrhianus ad Leonem IX Romanum Pontificem