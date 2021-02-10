President Joe Biden Meets with Business Executives to Push His $1.9 Trillion American Rescue Plan At the White House Tuesday, President Joe Biden met with top business executives from around the … More





At the White House Tuesday, President Joe Biden met with top business executives from around the nation as he pushes for passage in Congress of his 1.9 trillion dollar American Rescue Plan, to help the nation get back on its feet. Also, the White House Covid-19 Response Team today announced a new plan for vaccinating Americans in "underserved areas, reaching almost 30 million people." EWTN News Nightly White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.