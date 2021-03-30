March 31 The First Reading breski1 Book of Isaiah 50,4-9a. The Lord GOD has given me a well-trained tongue, That I might know how to speak to the weary a word that will rouse them. Morning after … More

Book of Isaiah 50,4-9a.

The Lord GOD has given me a well-trained tongue, That I might know how to speak to the weary a word that will rouse them. Morning after morning he opens my ear that I may hear;

And I have not rebelled, have not turned back.

I gave my back to those who beat me, my cheeks to those who plucked my beard; My face I did not shield from buffets and spitting.

The Lord GOD is my help, therefore I am not disgraced; I have set my face like flint, knowing that I shall not be put to shame.

He is near who upholds my right; if anyone wishes to oppose me, let us appear together. Who disputes my right? Let him confront me.

See, the Lord GOD is my help; who will prove me wrong?



Psalms 69(68),8-10.21bcd-22.31.33-34.

For your sake I bear insult,

and shame covers my face.

I have become an outcast to my brothers,

a stranger to my mother's sons,

because zeal for your house consumes me,

and the insults of those who blaspheme you fall upon me.



Insult has broken my heart, and I am weak,

I looked for sympathy, but there was none;

for consolers, not one could I find.

Rather they put gall in my food,

and in my thirst they gave me vinegar to drink.



I will praise the name of God in song,

and I will glorify him with thanksgiving.

“See, you lowly ones, and be glad;

you who seek God, may your hearts revive!

For the LORD hears the poor,

and his own who are in bonds he spurns not.”