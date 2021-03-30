Clicks2.9K
el 29 de marzo San Segundo de Asti(Secondo di Asti)
"Hasta nitet mundo sancto custode Secundo"
Mis saludos para todos.
San Secondo di Asti Martire
San Secondo di Asti Martire
San Secondo di Asti fu certamente uno fra i primi martiri in terra piemontese, ma non va confuso con altri due santi omonimi venerati nella medesima regione: San Secondo di Salussola, venerato anche a Torino e Ventimiglia, e San Secondo di Pinerolo, entrambi ritenuti dalla tradizione popolare soldati della Legione Tebea. Maggior mistero aleggia sull’esistenza terrena del veneratissimo santo astigiano, i cui “Atti” raccolti dai bollandisti in quattro codici lo ritraggono quale uomo profondamente religioso ed assai famoso in Asti, associandolo però a figure di dubbia storicità.
Secondo sarebbe venuto a contatto con il cristianesimo grazie a San Calogero di Brescia, cui era solito far visita in prigione.Udendo che era giunto ad Asti il prefetto Sapricio, inviato dall’imperatore Adriano al posto di Antiochio, Secondo si recò da lui per chiedergli per quale buon motivo Calogero fosse stato imprigionato. Gli fu data quale motivazione che egli insegnava al popolo il disprezzo per i beni materiali, soggiungendo di aver saputo che a Tortona vi era un cristiano di nome Marciano e di aver intenzione di raggiungerlo. Secondo volle accompagnare il prefetto e Calogerò predisse al santo che sarebbe stato battezzato a Tortona ed al suo ritorno ad Asti avrebbe subito il martirio. Anche Martiniano, vescovo di Tortona, gli predisse le stesse cose.
Secondo si trasferì poi a Milano, ove incontrò i Santi Faustino e Giovita. Faustino lo battezzò e lo comunicò, affidandogli anche una particola consacrata da portare a Marciano e Calogero, quale segno del suo avvenuto battesimo. Fatto ritorno a Tortona, Secondo andò a trovare Marciano in prigione e gli portò la comunione, chiedendogli anche di pregare per lui. Il giorno seguente Marciano fu chiamato a comparire dinnanzi a Sapricio, il quale gli ordinò di offrire sacrifici agli dei, ma il cristiano rifiutò e fu allora fatto decapitare fuori della città. Sapricio rimase sorpreso alla notizia che Secondo aveva dato sepoltura al corpo del martire e lo mandò a chiamare, ma questi non si presentò ritenendo il prefetto reo di sangue innocente. Avendo rifiutato per ben tre volte la convocazione, infine fu allora arrestato ed obbligato a comparire davanti all’autorità, ove non esitò a confermare di essere cristiano. Venne dunque torturato e rispedito in cella.
Il racconto viene poi condito da elementi fantastici, secondo i quali il giorno seguente Secondo era scomparso ma la cella era chiusa.Sapricio, sempre più infuriato, diede allora ordine di tornare ad Asti per vendicarsi su Calogero: qui come per miracolo ritrovarono anche Secondo rinchiuso in cella con l’amico. Entrambi rifiutarono per l’ennesima volta di sacrificare agl’idoli pagani: Calogero fu nuovamente imprigionato e solo in un secondo momento trovò il martirio presso Albenga sulla riviera ligure di ponente, mentre Secondo fu subito condotto fuori della città e decapitato. Correva l’anno 119 circa.
Secondo quanto riporta la nuova edizione del proprio piemontese del Messale Romano il tragico eccidio avvenne il 29 marzo del 119/120 ed infatti il Martyrologium Romanum pone la commemorazione di San Secondo al 30 marzo. Nella diocesi e nella città di Asti, che lo venerano quale loro patrono e ne custodiscono le reliquie, è però festeggiato solennemente il primo martedì di maggio.
ORAZIONE
O Dio, ascolta le nostre suppliche,
perché speriamo nella tua misericordia:
per l’intercessione del santo martire Secondo,
donaci il tuo paterno aiuto.
Per il nostro Signore Gesù Cristo, tuo Figlio, che è Dio,
e vive e regna con te, nell’unità dello Spirito Santo,
per tutti i secoli dei secoli. Amen.
Autore: Fabio Arduino
San Secondo d'Asti Catholic Church
San Secondo d'Asti Catholic Church
San Secondo d'Asti Catholic Church in Guasti, CA, is a church rich in heritage and tradition. Established by the late Mr. Secondo Guasti, founder of the community of Guasti and builder of the San Secondo d'Asti church.
In 1900, Secondo Guasti, an Italian immigrant moved to California and pioneered grape growing in the semi-desert of what is now Rancho Cucamonga. He convinced a group of fellow Italian-Americans to invest in the Italian Vineyard Company, IVC. He bought 1,500 acres of land with $16,000 and planted a hundred varieties of grapes. The vines grew and the company prospered.
By 1917, IVC was the world's largest vineyard, seasonally producing 5,000,000 gallons of wine. The property extended as far as the eye could see with 5,000 acres of grapevines spread along twenty-two miles of narrow gauge railroad. A complete company town named "Guasti" was built including a school, firehouse, post office and a charming country church.
Mr. and Mrs. Secondo Guasti built this church to resemble the 17th century structure from his village in Asti, Italy. In 1924, the Guasti family brought woodworkers and stonemasons from Mexico and Italy to build the church. It was completed in 1926 and dedicated on October 3, 1926, by Bishop John J. Cantwell of Los Angeles.
In 1935 the Guasti family, through the Italian Vineyard Company, donated the church to the Diocese of Los Angeles and San Diego. Since 1978, it has been in the Diocese of San Bernardino.
Since the dedication of San Secondo d'Asti in 1926, the church has practically never been without a pastor. The church has been blessed with admirable and faithful priests. Staring with:
Fr. John Cotta, 19-26-1931
Fr. Luigi Conti, 1931-1959
Fr. Elio Zaratti, 1959-1963
Fr. Martin Keegan, 1964
Fr. Emil Melee, 1964-1979
Fr. Ladislaus J. Varga, 1979-1989
Fr. Joseph O'Gara, 1989-1992
Deacon George Schmitt, 1993-1994, appointed administrator for one year.
Msgr. Thomas Meagher, 1992-1997, Administrator
Fr. Louis Marx, 1997-Present
Today San Secondo d'Asti registers at about 900 families. Amidst the modern structures and businessess that surround it, parishioners and visitors can find a part of the old world and a quiet place to worship and pray. All who come agree, the same spirit of love that built the church is still evident at San Secondo d'Asti today.
The Setting
The church is an architectural gem, with its California Mission style, elegant bell tower, and beautiful rose gardens.
Among the rose gardens and landscapes are lovely statues of Our Lady as memorials. Mrs. Lorraine Turner and the Reignborn family dedicated one to the loving memory of Fr. Joseph O'Gara and Tommy Reignborn. Tommy was one of our most dedicated altar boys, who died at the age of 15. Lorraine Turner also paid to have the parking lot paved. The other lovely statue is to the loving memory of Patrick, John and Francis, sons of George and Peggy Trimbach.
At the entrance of the church there is a bronze bust, in honor and memory of its founder Mr. Secondo Guasti, 1859-1927. Mrs. William Orcutt is responsible for the attractive paved entrance, the cement and the terrazzo marble in the shape of grapes, wheat and other landscapes.
The courtyard also features a delightful fountain, which was made in Asti, Italy. The fountain was put in and dedicated to the loving memory of Mr. and Mrs. Guasti's son, Secondo Guasti II, 1891-1933, by his mother-in-law, Mrs. W. Orcutt, in 1961. The fountain depicts a Franciscan Padre and a young Indian boy with grapes andfruit. This fountain symbolizes God's blessings upon their harvest and the closeness between parishioners and pastor.
Inside the Church
Sanctuary
The focal point of the church is the tabernacle, where the Eucharistic Lord is present (body, blood, soul, and divinity). Here “Emmanuel” “(God is with us”) dwells (“pitches His tent”—John 1:14) among us. The tabernacle of the ancient Hebrews was indeed a tent, as a tabernacle veil indicating the divine presence may emphatically remind us. Recognizing His continual presence, the Church offers her Lord the homage of a continually burning sanctuary lamp.
That in San Secondo is a hanging lamp of Mediterranean style. But as well, Jesus Christ Himself, the light of the world, is the central flame of the seven-branched lamp (Hebrew “menorah”) in Christian worship. This is presented to the human eye by the tabernacle and crucifix in the center of six altar candles.
Sacred Heart Statue
The main figures o the sanctuary are Our Lord with His Sacred Heart on the south and Our Lady crowned with twelve stars on the north. Our Lord’s image teaches of His Incarnation. The tri-radiant nimbus behind His head (used only for the deity) expresses His divinity, while the heart of flesh shows His sacred humanity (as well as His love for mankind). As true God and true man, Jesus Christ raises His hand in blessing.
Our Lady
The statue crowned with twelve stars represents Our Lady as Queen of heaven and earth. Her downcast eyes show her humility, and suggest her loving attention to the Church (of which she is the purest image). Devotion to the Blessed Virgin Mary is also shown in this church by the copy of the miraculous image of Guadalupe on the south wall near the priest’s chair. Our Lady of Guadalupe is Queen of the Americas and of Mexico in particular. Several figures of the Blessed Mother may be found outside, as well, in San Secondo d'Asti’s gardens. Inside again, north of the ambo, is a portrait of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.
Baptistery
The Lady of Carmel—the sacred mountain retreat in the Holy Land—invites one to prayer either at the altar or in the baptistery “Chapel of All Saints.” This tiny space contains many small statues given by parishioners over the years. These may be replaced by the Christmas Crib in season, or covered during the last two weeks before Easter in sorrowful remembrance of the Lord’s Passion. The intended us of this area is indicated by the shell-like baptismal font on the east wall.
St. Anthony
The only large statue of a saint in the church is that of Saint Anthony of Padua, standing with his back to the south wall. St. Anthony is quite popular in Italy; he may well stand in the same place at Asti. Here he looks north toward the mountain, which bore his name—Mount San Antonio—in Spanish California. This usually snow-capped peak is now called Mount Baldy. One can only wonder whether the English name speaks affection or derision for St. Anthony’s tonsure.
Papal Photographs
At the east end of the nave are two signed papal photographs—mementos of the Apostolic Blessing bestowed upon the Guasti family. The placement of these in the church probably means that the Guastis regarded the parish as their extended family—in the Catholic Church, the family of God. That on the south wall was presented to Secondo Guasti by Pope Benedict XV in 1921; that on the north, to Luisa Guasti by Pope Pius XI in 1923.
West Window
The window above the choir loft depicts the apparition of Our Lady of Fatima in 1917. This event was a very recent one when the church was built. At that time, Our Lady’s messages were only partly known, and her requests unfulfilled—as they mostly remain today. Is the window a pledge, on the part of San Secondo d’Asti Church, to do our part in bringing about the reign of Our Blessed Mother’s Immaculate Heart.
www.sansecondodasti.org
Secundus of Asti (Italian: Secondo di Asti) (died 119) is venerated as a martyr and saint. His feast day is generally celebrated on March 29. Until the 15th century it was celebrated at Asti on March 30, but it is now celebrated there on the first Tuesday in May. He was a historical figure who was beheaded at Asti under Hadrian. He is said to have been a patrician of Asti and a subalte…More
Secundus of Asti (Italian: Secondo di Asti) (died 119) is venerated as a martyr and saint. His feast day is generally celebrated on March 29. Until the 15th century it was celebrated at Asti on March 30, but it is now celebrated there on the first Tuesday in May. He was a historical figure who was beheaded at Asti under Hadrian. He is said to have been a patrician of Asti and a subaltern officer in the imperial army. It is known that a church was dedicated to him in the area as early as the 9th century.
Later legends made Secundus a member of the Theban Legion. A more elaborate legend states that he was a young man of noble lineage who visited the jails of Asti. Secundus was a friend of Sapricius (Saprizio), prefect of the city. They traveled together to the city of Tortona, where Secundus met the city's first bishop, Marcian, who was later martyred under Hadrian. Secundus' meeting with Marcian influenced his decision to become a Christian; his meeting with Faustinus and Jovita further influenced his conversion. His friend Sapricius attempted to make him abjure his newfound faith. Secundus refused, and was tortured and decapitated.
Later legends made Secundus a member of the Theban Legion. A more elaborate legend states that he was a young man of noble lineage who visited the jails of Asti. Secundus was a friend of Sapricius (Saprizio), prefect of the city. They traveled together to the city of Tortona, where Secundus met the city's first bishop, Marcian, who was later martyred under Hadrian. Secundus' meeting with Marcian influenced his decision to become a Christian; his meeting with Faustinus and Jovita further influenced his conversion. His friend Sapricius attempted to make him abjure his newfound faith. Secundus refused, and was tortured and decapitated.
La historia sucede en Asti, ciudad de la región de Piamonte, en el noroeste de Italia. Siendo Sapricio prefecto de Asti, quien debía ir a ver a Marciano, (prisionero cristiano en un pueblo llamado Terdón), para intentar obligarle a ofrecer sacrificios a los ídolos, pidió que en este viaje lo acompañara como escolta uno de sus hombres de más confianza: Segundo.
La historia sucede en Asti, ciudad de la región de Piamonte, en el noroeste de Italia. Siendo Sapricio prefecto de Asti, quien debía ir a ver a Marciano, (prisionero cristiano en un pueblo llamado Terdón), para intentar obligarle a ofrecer sacrificios a los ídolos, pidió que en este viaje lo acompañara como escolta uno de sus hombres de más confianza: Segundo.
A poco de iniciarse el viaje una paloma vino a posarse en la cabeza de nuestro protagonista, lo que sorprendió a Sapricio, la paloma se fue pero, al rato, cruzando un río, Segundo vio a un ángel del Señor caminando sobre las aguas que le dijo: “Segundo, abraza le fe cristiana y caminarás sobre los idólatras igual que yo sobre el agua“.
Sapricio dijo, “Segundo parece que los dioses te hablaran” y siguieron el camino pero aconteció que que otro ángel se hizo visible al cruzar otro río, y habló así: ”Segundo, ¿tienes dudas o crees en Dios?”, a lo que Segundo respondió: “creo en la verdad de su Pasión”. Sapricio, sorprendido por el soliloquio que había salido de boca de Segundo le preguntó “¿Te pasa algo?”. Segundo guardó silencio.
A la entrada de Terdón, apareció de repente San Marciano, al que uno de los ángeles había sacado de la cárcel, y dijo: “Segundo emprende el camino de la verdad para que puedas recibir la gracia de la fe”. Segundo al averiguarle Sapricio sobre lo que estaba pasando, ni corto ni perezoso, respondió: “para ti es como si soñaras, pero para mí es un aviso y una fuente de fortaleza “.
A partir de aquí, Segundo se separó de Sapricio y se dirigió a Milán donde se encontró con Faustino y Jovita, que habían salido de la cárcel con ayuda de un ángel y con un poco de agua de lluvia le bautizaron.
Entonces apareció otra paloma que traía en el pico la hostia sagrada, el cuerpo y la sangre de Cristo, para que Segundo confortara con todo ello a San Marciano que, nuevamente estaba en una celda en Terdón. Con ayuda de un ángel cruza el río Po y consigue llevar la comunión a San Marciano, poco tiempo antes de que lo ejecutaran. Segundo será quien enterrará el cuerpo del mártir.
La historia posterior está decorada con elementos fantásticos, cosa común en los relatos de las virtudes heroicas en aquellos días. Lo que se puede sacar en claro es que: habiéndose dado cuenta Sapricio de lo cambiado que estaba Segundo, y sospechando que este se había hecho cristiano, lo invitó a ofrecer sacrificios a los ídolos, como Segundo rechazara la invitación, ordenó que lo aprendan y torturaran, esa noche fue dejado en una celda con sus miembros dislocados, pero un ángel acudió a curarlo esa noche, por lo que al día siguiente para sorpresa de Sapricio se presentó ante él totalmente sano.
Mandó a que lo encerraran junto a Calocero, quien de acuerdo a ciertos relatos —en algún encuentro anterior— fue quien le hiciera conocer a Segundo las nociones del cristianismo. Tanto Calocero como Segundo seguían negándose a realizar sacrificios a los ídolos, Sapricio envió nuevamente a Calocero a la celda pero ordenó que Segundo, en quien en algún momento había puesto toda su confianza, fuera llevado inmediatamente fuera de la ciudad y decapitado. El año era aproximadamente el 119.
A poco de iniciarse el viaje una paloma vino a posarse en la cabeza de nuestro protagonista, lo que sorprendió a Sapricio, la paloma se fue pero, al rato, cruzando un río, Segundo vio a un ángel del Señor caminando sobre las aguas que le dijo: “Segundo, abraza le fe cristiana y caminarás sobre los idólatras igual que yo sobre el agua“.
Sapricio dijo, “Segundo parece que los dioses te hablaran” y siguieron el camino pero aconteció que que otro ángel se hizo visible al cruzar otro río, y habló así: ”Segundo, ¿tienes dudas o crees en Dios?”, a lo que Segundo respondió: “creo en la verdad de su Pasión”. Sapricio, sorprendido por el soliloquio que había salido de boca de Segundo le preguntó “¿Te pasa algo?”. Segundo guardó silencio.
A la entrada de Terdón, apareció de repente San Marciano, al que uno de los ángeles había sacado de la cárcel, y dijo: “Segundo emprende el camino de la verdad para que puedas recibir la gracia de la fe”. Segundo al averiguarle Sapricio sobre lo que estaba pasando, ni corto ni perezoso, respondió: “para ti es como si soñaras, pero para mí es un aviso y una fuente de fortaleza “.
A partir de aquí, Segundo se separó de Sapricio y se dirigió a Milán donde se encontró con Faustino y Jovita, que habían salido de la cárcel con ayuda de un ángel y con un poco de agua de lluvia le bautizaron.
Entonces apareció otra paloma que traía en el pico la hostia sagrada, el cuerpo y la sangre de Cristo, para que Segundo confortara con todo ello a San Marciano que, nuevamente estaba en una celda en Terdón. Con ayuda de un ángel cruza el río Po y consigue llevar la comunión a San Marciano, poco tiempo antes de que lo ejecutaran. Segundo será quien enterrará el cuerpo del mártir.
La historia posterior está decorada con elementos fantásticos, cosa común en los relatos de las virtudes heroicas en aquellos días. Lo que se puede sacar en claro es que: habiéndose dado cuenta Sapricio de lo cambiado que estaba Segundo, y sospechando que este se había hecho cristiano, lo invitó a ofrecer sacrificios a los ídolos, como Segundo rechazara la invitación, ordenó que lo aprendan y torturaran, esa noche fue dejado en una celda con sus miembros dislocados, pero un ángel acudió a curarlo esa noche, por lo que al día siguiente para sorpresa de Sapricio se presentó ante él totalmente sano.
Mandó a que lo encerraran junto a Calocero, quien de acuerdo a ciertos relatos —en algún encuentro anterior— fue quien le hiciera conocer a Segundo las nociones del cristianismo. Tanto Calocero como Segundo seguían negándose a realizar sacrificios a los ídolos, Sapricio envió nuevamente a Calocero a la celda pero ordenó que Segundo, en quien en algún momento había puesto toda su confianza, fuera llevado inmediatamente fuera de la ciudad y decapitado. El año era aproximadamente el 119.
