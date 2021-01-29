Nabi Musa meaning the "Prophet Moses" is the name of a site in the Judean desert. Muslims believe that the grave of Moses is located at Maqam El-Nabi Musa. 2017 © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk Source: Catholic… More

Nabi Musa meaning the "Prophet Moses" is the name of a site in the Judean desert. Muslims believe that the grave of Moses is located at Maqam El-Nabi Musa. 2017



© Mazur/cbcew.org.uk



Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr