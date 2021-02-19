Not by Faith Alone: The Biblical Evidence for the Catholic Doctrine of Justification

Quite an eye opener. The discussion of Paul's concept of faith and good works was illuminating and totally different that I had been taught previously. This was especially evident in his discussion of the Old Covenant and the New Covenant. His section of the role of the Commandments should have been obvious to me, but wasn't. It is quite a theological work!An absolute total refutation of "Faith Alone" I read James white's book "The God Who Justifies" along with this book. It was an absolute no contest. Dr. Sungenis covers EVERYTHING in scripture about salvation. White's book basically only covers Romans, Galatians, Ephesians and James. If you really want to see what I mean read White's book's chapter on James 2 which states: "Man is justified by works and not by faith alone" and you'll see him twist and contort scripture to try to fit his false theology.