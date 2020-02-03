CAUTIOUS, Super Bowl was perverts' show (pole dancing)

Fb comment, "They don’t hold back anymore. They can show your children how to have orgies and teach them how to be sexual. Nothing is censored - this was for children/family TV. Half naked thing … More

Fb comment, "They don’t hold back anymore. They can show your children how to have orgies and teach them how to be sexual. Nothing is censored - this was for children/family TV. Half naked thing wearing big butts all up in the air, up close and personal. People looking like they are having sex on stage, females and males all at once. And illuminated singers with silver depicting himself as a Egyptian god and the female which I believe is JLo being worshipped while being sacrifice as a female goddess mimicking Jesus on the cross. Mocking the crucifixion . It’s always interesting how they have to always mock Jesus."