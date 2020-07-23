Transgender lawsuit against Catholic hospital cites new SCOTUS precedent | EWTN News Nightly

A Catholic hospital in Maryland faces a lawsuit from a person who presents as a transgender man because it would not perform a hysterectomy on the person’s healthy uterus. The lawsuit cites a 2020 … More

A Catholic hospital in Maryland faces a lawsuit from a person who presents as a transgender man because it would not perform a hysterectomy on the person’s healthy uterus. The lawsuit cites a 2020 Supreme Court decision that holds employment discrimination on the basis of gender identity to be a violation of U.S. civil rights law. Heritage Foundation Senior Research Fellow Ryan Anderson, author of "When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment," takes a closer look at this case.