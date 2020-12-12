Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
Clicks
24
parangutirimicuaro
2 hours ago
The inauguration of the Vatican manger and Christmas tree took place December 11 in St. Peter's Square. The 75-year-old spruce from Slovenia weighs seven tons and is 30 meters tall.
