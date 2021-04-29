Clicks3
World Over - 2021-04-29 - Artur Pawlowski with Raymond Arroyo ARTUR PAWLOWSKI, pastor of Street Church Ministries in Calgary, Alberta talks about the Canadian government's crackdown on his church …More
ARTUR PAWLOWSKI, pastor of Street Church Ministries in Calgary, Alberta talks about the Canadian government's crackdown on his church community due to COVID19 safety regulations.
