Clicks3.1K
Feast of the Epiphany celebrated around the world. THE EPIPHANY OF THE LORD Solemnity The Epiphany is the manifestation of Jesus as Messiah of Israel, Son of God and Saviour of the world. The …More
Feast of the Epiphany celebrated around the world.
THE EPIPHANY OF THE LORD
Solemnity
The Epiphany is the manifestation of Jesus as Messiah of Israel, Son of God and Saviour of the world. The great feast of Epiphany celebrates the adoration of Jesus by the wise men (magi) from the East, together with his baptism in the Jordan and the wedding feast at Cana in Galilee.
In the magi, representatives of the neighbouring pagan religions, the Gospel sees the first-fruits of the nations, who welcome the good news of salvation through the Incarnation. the magi's coming to Jerusalem in order to pay homage to the king of the Jews shows that they seek in Israel, in the messianic light of the star of David, the one who will be king of the nations.
Their coming means that pagans can discover Jesus and worship him as Son of God and Saviour of the world only by turning towards the Jews and receiving from them the messianic promise as contained in the Old Testament. The Epiphany shows that "the full number of the nations" now takes its "place in the family of the patriarchs"(St. Leo the Great, Sermo 3 in epiphania Domini) and "acquires Israelitica dignitas" (Roman Missal, Easter Vigil, Prayer after the third reading) is made "worthy of the heritage of Israel".
Catechism of the Catholic Church, § 528 -
Epiphany (holiday)
7 National and local customs
7.1 Argentina and Uruguay
7.2 Bulgaria
7.3 Benelux
7.4 Brazil and other Latin American countries
7.5 Egypt
7.6 England
7.7 Eritrea and Ethiopia
7.8 Finland
7.9 France
7.10 German-speaking Europe
7.11 Greece, Cyprus
7.12 Guadeloupe Islands
7.13 India
7.14 Ireland
7.15 Italy
7.16 Latvia
7.17 Lebanon
7.18 Macedonia
7.19 Malta
7.20 Mexico
7.21 Peru
7.22 Philippines
7.23 Poland
7.24 Portugal
7.25 Puerto Rico
7.26 Romania and Moldova
7.27 Russia
7.28 Slovenia
7.29 Spain and Latin America
7.30 Sweden
7.31 United States
7.32 Wales
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epiphany_(holiday)
THE EPIPHANY OF THE LORD
Solemnity
The Epiphany is the manifestation of Jesus as Messiah of Israel, Son of God and Saviour of the world. The great feast of Epiphany celebrates the adoration of Jesus by the wise men (magi) from the East, together with his baptism in the Jordan and the wedding feast at Cana in Galilee.
In the magi, representatives of the neighbouring pagan religions, the Gospel sees the first-fruits of the nations, who welcome the good news of salvation through the Incarnation. the magi's coming to Jerusalem in order to pay homage to the king of the Jews shows that they seek in Israel, in the messianic light of the star of David, the one who will be king of the nations.
Their coming means that pagans can discover Jesus and worship him as Son of God and Saviour of the world only by turning towards the Jews and receiving from them the messianic promise as contained in the Old Testament. The Epiphany shows that "the full number of the nations" now takes its "place in the family of the patriarchs"(St. Leo the Great, Sermo 3 in epiphania Domini) and "acquires Israelitica dignitas" (Roman Missal, Easter Vigil, Prayer after the third reading) is made "worthy of the heritage of Israel".
Catechism of the Catholic Church, § 528 -
Epiphany (holiday)
7 National and local customs
7.1 Argentina and Uruguay
7.2 Bulgaria
7.3 Benelux
7.4 Brazil and other Latin American countries
7.5 Egypt
7.6 England
7.7 Eritrea and Ethiopia
7.8 Finland
7.9 France
7.10 German-speaking Europe
7.11 Greece, Cyprus
7.12 Guadeloupe Islands
7.13 India
7.14 Ireland
7.15 Italy
7.16 Latvia
7.17 Lebanon
7.18 Macedonia
7.19 Malta
7.20 Mexico
7.21 Peru
7.22 Philippines
7.23 Poland
7.24 Portugal
7.25 Puerto Rico
7.26 Romania and Moldova
7.27 Russia
7.28 Slovenia
7.29 Spain and Latin America
7.30 Sweden
7.31 United States
7.32 Wales
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epiphany_(holiday)
Ten materiał filmowy wprowadza w błąd odnośnie świętowania Epifanii w Italii. W centrum tego dnia nie jest żadna "starsza kobieta" tylko najzwyklejsza wiedźma, czarownica na miotle roznosząca prezenty. Nikt nie mówi o Bogu, garstka pójdzie na Mszę Świętą... za to wszyscy nakładają maski i bawią się w pochodach ulicznych. To czystej wody pogaństwo.
Epiphany (Koine Greek: Ἐπιφάνεια, Epiphaneia, "Manifestation", "striking appearance")[1] or Theophany,[2] (Ancient Greek: (ἡ) Θεοφάνεια, Τheophaneia meaning "Vision of God")[3] also known as Three Kings' Day.
5 Epiphany season
6 Epiphany in different Christian traditions
6.1 Western Christian churches
6.1.1 Liturgical practice in Western churches
6.2 Eastern Orthodox Christian…More
5 Epiphany season
6 Epiphany in different Christian traditions
6.1 Western Christian churches
6.1.1 Liturgical practice in Western churches
6.2 Eastern Orthodox Christian…More
Epiphany (Koine Greek: Ἐπιφάνεια, Epiphaneia, "Manifestation", "striking appearance")[1] or Theophany,[2] (Ancient Greek: (ἡ) Θεοφάνεια, Τheophaneia meaning "Vision of God")[3] also known as Three Kings' Day.
5 Epiphany season
6 Epiphany in different Christian traditions
6.1 Western Christian churches
6.1.1 Liturgical practice in Western churches
6.2 Eastern Orthodox Christian churches
6.2.1 Liturgical practice in Eastern churches
6.3 Oriental Orthodox
7 National and local customs
7.1 Argentina and Uruguay
7.2 Bulgaria
7.3 Benelux
7.4 Brazil and other Latin American countries
7.5 Egypt
7.6 England
7.7 Eritrea and Ethiopia
7.8 Finland
7.9 France
7.10 German-speaking Europe
7.11 Greece, Cyprus
7.12 Guadeloupe Islands
7.13 India
7.14 Ireland
7.15 Italy
7.16 Latvia
7.17 Lebanon
7.18 Macedonia
7.19 Malta
7.20 Mexico
7.21 Peru
7.22 Philippines
7.23 Poland
7.24 Portugal
7.25 Puerto Rico
7.26 Romania and Moldova
7.27 Russia
7.28 Slovenia
7.29 Spain and Latin America
7.30 Sweden
7.31 United States
7.32 Wales
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epiphany_(holiday)
5 Epiphany season
6 Epiphany in different Christian traditions
6.1 Western Christian churches
6.1.1 Liturgical practice in Western churches
6.2 Eastern Orthodox Christian churches
6.2.1 Liturgical practice in Eastern churches
6.3 Oriental Orthodox
7 National and local customs
7.1 Argentina and Uruguay
7.2 Bulgaria
7.3 Benelux
7.4 Brazil and other Latin American countries
7.5 Egypt
7.6 England
7.7 Eritrea and Ethiopia
7.8 Finland
7.9 France
7.10 German-speaking Europe
7.11 Greece, Cyprus
7.12 Guadeloupe Islands
7.13 India
7.14 Ireland
7.15 Italy
7.16 Latvia
7.17 Lebanon
7.18 Macedonia
7.19 Malta
7.20 Mexico
7.21 Peru
7.22 Philippines
7.23 Poland
7.24 Portugal
7.25 Puerto Rico
7.26 Romania and Moldova
7.27 Russia
7.28 Slovenia
7.29 Spain and Latin America
7.30 Sweden
7.31 United States
7.32 Wales
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Epiphany_(holiday)