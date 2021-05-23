Mary Help of Christians - May 24 ANS Agenzia iNfo Salesiana Mary Help of Christians (Latin: Sancta Maria Auxilium Christianorum; Spanish: Nuestra Señora María Auxiliadora delos Cristianos is a Roman … More

Mary Help of Christians - May 24



ANS Agenzia iNfo Salesiana Mary Help of Christians (Latin: Sancta Maria Auxilium Christianorum; Spanish: Nuestra Señora María Auxiliadora delos Cristianos is a Roman Catholic Marian devotion with a feast day celebrated on May 24.



Saint John Chrysostom was the first person to use this Marian title in year 345 as a devotion to the Virgin Mary. Don Bosco also propagated Marian devotion under this title. The title of Mary Help of Christians is associated with the defense of Christian Europe (Latin and Greek), the north of Africa and the Middle East from non-Christian peoples during the Middle Age.



In 1572, during the expansion of the Islamic Ottoman Empire intended to invade Christian Europe, Pope Pius V invoked Christian armies and its victory achieved was consequently attributed to the intercession of Mary under this title. Ultimately, Pope Leo XIII granted a Canonical coronation towards the Marian image bearing the same title on 17 May 1903, now permanently enshrined within the Basilica of Mary Help of Christians.