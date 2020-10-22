Judge Amy Coney Barrett meets with lawmakers ahead of Senate vote | EWTN News Nightly

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is back on Capitol Hill today meeting with Republican Senators ahead of tomorrow's scheduled vote in the Judiciary Committee. Senate Democrats still strongly oppose Judge … More

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is back on Capitol Hill today meeting with Republican Senators ahead of tomorrow's scheduled vote in the Judiciary Committee. Senate Democrats still strongly oppose Judge Barrett's confirmation to the Supreme Court. Capitol Hill Correspondent Erik Rosales has an update.